Calamos Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 88.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,998 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 31,427 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $253,727,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,277,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,893,771,000 after buying an additional 1,172,815 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in PayPal by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,449,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $897,536,000 after buying an additional 950,699 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $179,152,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in PayPal by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,136,178,000 after buying an additional 923,975 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.42. 167,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,239,716. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $129.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.96 and its 200-day moving average is $178.98.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.85 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.78.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

