EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Shares Gap Down to $13.46

EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.46, but opened at $12.31. EVgo shares last traded at $12.60, with a volume of 3,199 shares.

EVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised EVgo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Capital One Financial lowered EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on EVgo in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EVgo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.29.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.45.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,991,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,481 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo in the third quarter worth $28,720,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo in the fourth quarter worth $25,123,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo in the third quarter worth $14,089,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of EVgo by 9,319.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,612,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,028,000 after buying an additional 1,595,382 shares in the last quarter. 9.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EVgo (NYSE:EVGO)

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

