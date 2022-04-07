Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,527 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in AT&T by 92.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,084,000 after buying an additional 25,849,299 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in AT&T by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,644,000 after buying an additional 12,483,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,065,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916,885 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of AT&T by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,558,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227,500 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $95,642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.67. The company had a trading volume of 726,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,144,428. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.95.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

