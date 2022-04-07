Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 55,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 65.2% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 70,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 27,673 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 36,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 366,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Evergy in the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Bluescape Energy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC now owns 2,368,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,323,000 after purchasing an additional 99,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $75,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EVRG opened at $70.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.46 and a 52 week high of $70.66.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.33 million. Evergy had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 8.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

