Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 23,047 Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,894,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,621,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $456,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.60.

VAC stock opened at $146.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.34 and a 200 day moving average of $160.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 133.99 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $133.49 and a 52 week high of $183.35.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 6.47%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 227.53%.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total transaction of $993,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total transaction of $155,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide (Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.