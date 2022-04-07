Brokerages Set ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Price Target at $30.50

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORG. Accenture plc acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,036,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,490,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FORG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,555. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.97. ForgeRock has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ForgeRock will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

