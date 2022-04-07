HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Receives $62.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HDELY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on HeidelbergCement from €74.00 ($81.32) to €68.00 ($74.73) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HeidelbergCement from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised HeidelbergCement from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on HeidelbergCement from €59.00 ($64.84) to €56.00 ($61.54) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.86. 439,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.84. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.89.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.