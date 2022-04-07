Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $3.94 Million in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 55,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,688,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 25.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,270,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,312,000 after buying an additional 456,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,903,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,986,000 after buying an additional 396,303 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 63.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,341,000 after buying an additional 189,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 9.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,926,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,892,000 after buying an additional 159,183 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $717,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $64.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.62 and a 200 day moving average of $71.95. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $60.35 and a 52 week high of $83.28.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.02%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SF. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

