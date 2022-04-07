Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,952 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.70% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $9,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 30.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 80.1% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 40.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period.

Shares of FMAT stock opened at $49.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.84. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.39.

