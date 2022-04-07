Avestar Capital LLC Lowers Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Avestar Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group raised Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

NYSE:CP opened at $77.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.74. The company has a market capitalization of $71.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.