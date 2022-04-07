National Asset Management Inc. Has $467,000 Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 8.2% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 104.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 18,554 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TM opened at $176.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.36. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $149.90 and a 52 week high of $213.74. The company has a market cap of $246.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $1.29. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $68.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Toyota Motor (Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

