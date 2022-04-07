Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $20.04 Million Investment in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 89,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $20,038,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 13,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth $370,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 12,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARE. StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

Shares of ARE opened at $206.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.90. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.73 and a 12 month high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.37%.

In other news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 3,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.68, for a total transaction of $667,148.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.84, for a total transaction of $474,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,462 shares of company stock worth $6,854,818 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

