Brokerages Set Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Target Price at $35.33

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,242,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,115,000 after purchasing an additional 100,132 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,359,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,646,000 after buying an additional 36,454 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,017,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,397,000 after acquiring an additional 43,836 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,796,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,450,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,498,000 after acquiring an additional 56,366 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.50. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.41%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors (Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.