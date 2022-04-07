Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Receives $89.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.40.

WH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,832,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,190,000 after acquiring an additional 113,404 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,940,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,266,000 after purchasing an additional 884,079 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,010,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,432,000 after purchasing an additional 87,653 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,491,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,331,000 after purchasing an additional 27,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,474,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,837,000 after purchasing an additional 54,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WH traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.58. 6,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,011. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.63. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $65.24 and a 52-week high of $93.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

