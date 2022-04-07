Analysts Set Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) PT at $26.50

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Deutsche Telekom from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €26.00 ($28.57) to €26.50 ($29.12) in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of DTEGY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.22. The stock had a trading volume of 117,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,400. The company has a market cap of $91.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average of $18.80. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $22.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.6704 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 3.5%.

About Deutsche Telekom (Get Rating)

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.