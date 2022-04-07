General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.790-$3.866 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GIS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.09.

Get General Mills alerts:

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.47. 77,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,961,954. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.62 and its 200-day moving average is $65.05. General Mills has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $70.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,776 shares of company stock worth $1,844,015 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About General Mills (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.