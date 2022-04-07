YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in YETI were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in YETI during the 4th quarter worth $60,545,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in YETI by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,014,000 after buying an additional 704,004 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in YETI by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 930,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,771,000 after buying an additional 262,116 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management purchased a new stake in YETI during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,951,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in YETI by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,100,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,284,000 after buying an additional 212,124 shares during the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YETI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on YETI from $111.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on YETI from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on YETI from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on YETI from $104.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.11.

YETI stock opened at $54.96 on Thursday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.00 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.59.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. YETI had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $443.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. YETI’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

