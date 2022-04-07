Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 930 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $211.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 197.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.63. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $143.26 and a one year high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. HSBC upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Albemarle from $163.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.81.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

