Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,012,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,033,915,000 after acquiring an additional 243,994 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group stock opened at $107.68 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $245.69. The stock has a market cap of $291.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.06.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.58.

About Alibaba Group (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.