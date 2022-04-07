Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $4.12 Million in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 47,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,439,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,568,000 after buying an additional 1,393,526 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $90,879,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $35,187,000. Community Bank of Raymore acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $20,402,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $17,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $484,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,965,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,290 shares of company stock worth $8,558,443 in the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $90.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $69.88 and a one year high of $100.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.16%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

