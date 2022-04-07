Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New $4.19 Million Investment in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,189,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of CDW by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,881 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.86.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $176.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $162.47 and a 12-month high of $208.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.63.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.41%.

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW Company Profile (Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

