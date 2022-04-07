Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,190 Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,237,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 651.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 605.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TECH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $484.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.40.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $434.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $347.88 and a 12-month high of $543.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $417.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $455.23.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.