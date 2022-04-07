Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,345 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Unum Group by 772.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Unum Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of UNM opened at $31.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.53. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $32.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

In other Unum Group news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

