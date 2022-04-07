Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 303,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 14,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 86,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on PFG shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.27.

PFG stock opened at $73.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.66 and a 12 month high of $80.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.78.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.83%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.