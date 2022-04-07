Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter worth $31,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 45.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 247.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter worth $37,000.

In related news, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $171,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $1,394,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,345 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,985 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOYA opened at $65.91 on Thursday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.97 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $333.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.90%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

