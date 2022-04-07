Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 102.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,191,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,982,000 after buying an additional 1,617,591 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 116.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 16,733 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth about $382,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 9.7% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 508,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after purchasing an additional 45,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.61.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $35.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.38 and a beta of 1.52. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.53.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently -199.99%.

In other Baker Hughes news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $1,301,541,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $666,310.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock worth $1,305,169,753. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Baker Hughes (Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.