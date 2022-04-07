United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,219 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 430.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals stock opened at $325.47 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.59 and a twelve month high of $414.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.96 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total transaction of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.69.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

