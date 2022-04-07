Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 173,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,125 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SIRI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 620,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 41,214 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Sirius XM by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,227,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,586,000 after buying an additional 794,323 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Sirius XM by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,888,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after buying an additional 357,028 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 294.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,492,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $333,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $349,206.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $6.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 54.26%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

