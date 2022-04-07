Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 58 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% during the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 340.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $200.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.23. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $187.92 and a 12-month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

