Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIW. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 338.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 361.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HIW. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $44.46 on Thursday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.85 and a 1 year high of $48.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.85 and its 200-day moving average is $44.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.47. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 40.63%. The company had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.34%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

