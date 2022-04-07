Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Reduces Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IRM. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,330,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,496,000 after purchasing an additional 231,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 37.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,195,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,280,000 after buying an additional 1,139,861 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,722,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,451,000 after acquiring an additional 35,174 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 110.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,964,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 149.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 959,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,671,000 after acquiring an additional 573,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRM. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

NYSE IRM opened at $56.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $37.06 and a one year high of $56.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 0.85.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.28). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 159.36%.

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $114,904.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 7,724 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total transaction of $383,651.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,281 shares of company stock worth $5,689,503. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

