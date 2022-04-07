Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,710 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Nielsen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Nielsen by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nielsen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Nielsen by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Nielsen by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN opened at $27.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $28.42.

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. Nielsen had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Nielsen’s revenue was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Nielsen announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 16% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NLSN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Nielsen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Nielsen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nielsen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

