Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 910 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 36,363,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,388,374,000 after acquiring an additional 699,960 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,384,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $778,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,298 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $478,775,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,151,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,881,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,918,000 after buying an additional 1,601,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $572,592.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $47.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.89 and a 200 day moving average of $44.21. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $36.53 and a 12 month high of $49.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACGL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

