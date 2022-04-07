Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 69 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 78.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Booking from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,560.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,470.00 to $2,440.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,734.74.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,222.14 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,796.45 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,310.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,357.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $91.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.02, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.73 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.38 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

