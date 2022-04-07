Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in State Street by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,910,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,279,870,000 after buying an additional 1,317,557 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of State Street by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,691,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,142,000 after acquiring an additional 455,882 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of State Street by 284.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,769,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $670,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747,808 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in State Street by 63.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,287 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 10.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,074,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $597,885,000 after purchasing an additional 654,455 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of STT stock opened at $83.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

