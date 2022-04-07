Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 190 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTLT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,430,000 after acquiring an additional 169,608 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth $589,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Catalent by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

CTLT opened at $110.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.85. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.17 and a 52-week high of $142.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.69.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.38.

In other Catalent news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total value of $288,334.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $240,381.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 492,073 shares of company stock worth $50,547,546. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

