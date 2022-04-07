Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 165 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,322,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,276,000 after buying an additional 13,962 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,403,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,500,000 after purchasing an additional 107,359 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,291,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,854,000 after purchasing an additional 79,355 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,151,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,025,000 after purchasing an additional 338,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $88,884,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $80.16 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.59 and a 12 month high of $94.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.67, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.49.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $449.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $372,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $1,163,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,522 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,165 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

BMRN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

