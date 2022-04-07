Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 409 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cigna by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,463,474 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $346,946,000 after acquiring an additional 224,514 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,887 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.26.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $61,291.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,801 shares of company stock valued at $2,475,143 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI stock opened at $249.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.75. The company has a market cap of $79.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.46%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

