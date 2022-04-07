Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 776.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth about $200,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

ACWX stock opened at $51.80 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $48.05 and a 12 month high of $59.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.55.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.