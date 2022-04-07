Lobstex (LOBS) Price Tops $0.0455 on Exchanges

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 53.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 7th. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for about $0.0455 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lobstex has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $324,830.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 34.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 280.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,377,453 coins and its circulating supply is 23,302,027 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

