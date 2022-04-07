Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $46.44, but opened at $47.94. Apogee Enterprises shares last traded at $46.53, with a volume of 844 shares changing hands.

The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Apogee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -101.15%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APOG. TheStreet raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apogee Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 2,500 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $122,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 128.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 7.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -53.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.83.

About Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

