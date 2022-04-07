Throne (THN) Price Tops $0.0717 on Top Exchanges

Throne (THN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 7th. One Throne coin can now be purchased for $0.0717 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges. Throne has a market capitalization of $28.01 million and $4.26 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Throne has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00045904 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,179.00 or 0.07346005 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,235.66 or 0.99908428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00050859 BTC.

Throne Coin Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 390,752,313 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Buying and Selling Throne

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Throne should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Throne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

