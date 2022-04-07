State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $6,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WAL. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter worth about $86,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $591,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $302,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WAL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $76.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.48. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $75.20 and a twelve month high of $124.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 43.59%. The business had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.15%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.