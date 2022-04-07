Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 286.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 246.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $159.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.60. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.58 and a twelve month high of $185.40. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.02%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

