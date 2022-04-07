Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.70% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $6,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 82,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

APTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jonestrading downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

NYSE APTS opened at $24.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.57. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.34. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 1.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is -26.92%.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

