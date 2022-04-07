State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $7.32 Million Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,776 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Marathon Oil worth $7,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,554.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

MRO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Benchmark downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

MRO opened at $24.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.57. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $26.40.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 65,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $1,671,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 270,588 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $7,059,640.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock valued at $29,703,167. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

