State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 2,290 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Alcoa worth $6,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Alcoa by 78.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Alcoa in the third quarter worth $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Alcoa by 591.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 62.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

In other Alcoa news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $14,436,471.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $806,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,109 shares of company stock valued at $20,224,090 over the last ninety days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alcoa from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alcoa from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $87.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $98.09. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 2.30.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.46. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

