Tixl (TXL) Trading 15.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Tixl (TXL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One Tixl coin can now be bought for about $0.0610 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Tixl has traded up 15.6% against the dollar. Tixl has a market cap of $4.09 million and $78,883.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00045904 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,179.00 or 0.07346005 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,235.66 or 0.99908428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00050859 BTC.

About Tixl

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,070,793 coins. The official website for Tixl is tixl.me/executive-summary . The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Tixl is medium.com/tixlcurrency . Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

