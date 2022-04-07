Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $29,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson in the third quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ferguson by 5,914.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ferguson by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FERG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Ferguson from £150 ($196.72) to £140 ($183.61) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ferguson from £155 ($203.28) to £140 ($183.61) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7,092.25.

Ferguson stock traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $128.23. 1,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,253. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $124.53 and a one year high of $183.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.14.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

