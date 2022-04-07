Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,376 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in KLA were worth $26,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth $241,793,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 699.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 336,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,761,000 after purchasing an additional 294,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in KLA by 30.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $358,111,000 after purchasing an additional 249,580 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in KLA by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 558,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $189,560,000 after acquiring an additional 235,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in KLA by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,678,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,505,000 after buying an additional 228,900 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KLAC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.71.

KLAC traded up $5.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $349.34. 18,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,389. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $378.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a one year low of $285.89 and a one year high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. KLA’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

